Arrest made after fire truck stolen from Concord station

CONCORD, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a fire truck was stolen from a Concord station on Friday.

Police said the fire truck, which is worth about $500,000, was stolen around 8:30 p.m. that day from the Odell Volunteer Fire Department on Davidson Highway.

According to arrest records, the truck was found in the town of Davidson. Its driver, 43-year-old Felix Amaya Valles, was arrested.

Valles was charged with felony breaking and entering motor vehicles, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle NOL and no operator license.

It’s not clear what his motive may have been.

