Arrest made after Gastonia hit-and-run causes car to fly into home

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that sent a car flying into a home.

It happened around noon on Aug. 30 at the intersection of North New Hope Road and Court Drive in Gastonia.

The victim told Channel 9 he was driving a van for a transport service that day and had a passenger who was seven months pregnant. He had to decide either to crash into an oncoming van that cut in front of his path or swerve and take a chance to avoid hitting a house.

He swerved into the air and ended up in a house.

On Tuesday, the Gastonia Police Department announced they arrested Logan Thomas Bowling, who they said was driving the white van. They said a tip led them to his workplace.

Bowling is charged with felony hit and run and unsafe movement of a vehicle.

