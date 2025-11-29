Charlotte developer eyes another mixed-use tower in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Ravin is planning a third apartment tower at Ballantyne Corporate Park.

The Charlotte-based multifamily developer filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 24 for a mixed-use project at The Bowl at Ballantyne, at 14180 Stream Way. The filing shows Northwood Ravin has plans for a multifamily tower, ground-floor retail and urban streetscape to match the surrounding development.

The 3.1-acre site is currently a temporary surface parking lot bounded by Stream Way, Upper Avenue, Bowl Street and Mid Street. It sits between The Amp Ballantyne and Oro Ballantyne, Northwood’s recently delivered 26-story apartment tower.

The plan did not specify the number of units or amount of retail that would be built. Northwood Ravin declined to comment today.

Northwood Ravin has delivered two multifamily towers at Ballantyne Corporate Park in the last several years. Earlier this month, Oro fully delivered after two and a half years under construction. That development, located in the heart of The Bowl at Ballantyne at 14020 Stream Way, has 356 units across a 26-story tower and an attached seven-story mid-rise building.

Its units are a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, townhomes and penthouses that range from 616 square feet to 2,109 square feet. The property has about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail that includes DryBar, Arrow - Cuts & Shaves, PopUp Bagels and Solidcore.

The firm’s first multifamily project at the development was Towerview at Ballantyne, a 16-story apartment tower and five-story mid-rise building with a combined 212 units. Towerview was the first high-rise residential development in Ballantyne when it was delivered in 2021.

