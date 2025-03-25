Arrest made in deadly southeast Charlotte stabbing, court documents say

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in southeast Charlotte, court documents show.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the incident in the Grier Heights neighborhood on Burkland Drive overnight Sunday.

Officers said that when they arrived around 2 a.m., they found an injured man. He later died at the hospital.

According to court documents, Maya Jones has since been arrest and charged with first-degree murder.

At one point, police said they thought the stabbing was in self-defense, stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Jones is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

