Arrest made in east Charlotte deadly double shooting

CHARLOTTE — Francisco Aldair Lopez-Tadeo, a.k.a. El Sobrino, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon in connection with a double shooting that happened during the morning near the Dollar Tree Plaza off Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

The suspect walked up behind the two victims on the side of Albemarle Road and shot them, according to affidavits.

A 35-year-old man from Charlotte died and the second victim, who was shot in her head, was in critical condition at Atrium Health Main.

The suspect rode off on a bicycle, according to witnesses.

Detectives caught up with Lopez-Tadeo close by, but he said he didn’t have anything to do with the shooting, according to the affidavit.

However, detectives did have probable cause and arrested Lopez-Tadeo.

He was placed on an ICE hold.

“This area is a bit of an area for our unsheltered population,” said Maj. Gene Lim with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “We’ve had some services out here recently within the last six to 12 months, and right now, we have very little information to go on.”

