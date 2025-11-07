Local

Arrest made in north Charlotte double murder case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One man has been arrested in connection with a double murder investigation in north Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Oakwood Road, just off Statesville Road.

Court records show Rodriguez Chambers was arrested Thursday for two counts of first-degree murder.

Police identified the victims as Caleb Johnson and Prince Tribble. Detectives say they found both men shot to death in the front yard of a home. They believe the incident started as an argument that escalated.

Chambers is expected to face a judge this morning.

