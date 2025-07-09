Arrest made in Pineville street takeover shooting

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department arrested one person in connection to a June street takeover shooting in Pineville, according to a release Wednesday.

Police say Erion Ladonte Batts, 21, was arrested on three Pineville warrants in Davidson County where he is currently being held without bond.

Batts has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The incident broke out just after 4 a.m. on June 8 near Park 51 Shops.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a large crowd, vehicles blocking traffic, and possible shots fired.

According to reports, a fight broke out at the event, and one person fired a weapon multiple times, hitting a vehicle and striking one victim in the leg.

Police say more than 100 people were involved in the takeover.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the authorities.

