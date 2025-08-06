Arrest made in Richmond County shootings

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one man in connection with multiple shootings in Ellerbe Sunday morning.

Raequan Lameek Ratliff, 28, has been arrested for the murder of 36-year-old Wendell Robinson Jr., according to a release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge reported that after allegedly shooting Robinson, Ratliff fired shots into parked vehicles at the Ellerbe Manor Apartment complex and into a home occupied by a family of three on Sallie Goins Hill Road.

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Easterling Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man lying unresponsive in a resident’s yard. Robinson succumbed to his injuries from the shooting.

Ratliff was identified as a suspect and fled to Rowan County on Monday. Gulledge says his arrest was made possible by collaborative effort of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Ratliff faces charges including one count of felony murder, three counts of felony attempted murder, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He is currently being held in Richmond County Jail without bond.

