Arrest warrant issued again for Hornets forward Miles Bridges

CHARLOTTE — An arrest warrant has been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, and it’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence -- it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court.

The warrant goes back to January. But because deputies have been unable to serve it, Channel 9 has not been able to get a look at it.

It comes while the 25-year-old is still on probation for a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent last year.

A criminal summons has also been issued for Bridges, which came out Wednesday. Once again, because it has not been served, it’s not public record, so we have not been able to get a copy of it.

The corresponding police report indicated that the victim’s windshield was smashed in and that her protective order was violated by Bridges’ appearance. The incident happened at her residence.

The victim in question is Bridges’ longtime girlfriend. The pair has several children and is in the middle of a custody battle.

In the past, Bridges’ girlfriend has reportedly defended him and has said that he’s not an abuser.

Bridges pleaded no contest in November 2022 to the charge, which stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. He was sentenced to three years of probation, and he also must adhere to a 10-year criminal protective order for the victim, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution for the victim, the district attorney’s office said.

Three months ago, Bridges apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the investigation, which kept him out of the league last season. He also signed a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets, vowing to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community, the Associated Press reported.

The NBA ruled Bridges would be suspended for 10 regular season games. He was officially issued a 30-game suspension, but the league said he’d served 20 of those games by sitting out last season. He also will not play during the preseason.

When he last played for the Hornets, Bridges averaged career highs of 20.2 points and seven rebounds. It amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Channel 9 has reached out to Bridges’ attorneys and to the Hornets about this story. So far, we have not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

