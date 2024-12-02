Arrests made after 4 Speedways were robbed on Saturday night, Salisbury police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three suspects are facing charges after a string of armed robberies in Salisbury.

They robbed the following four Speedway convenience stores Saturday night:

828 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

500 E. Innes St.

3410 S. Main St.

South Jake Alexander Boulevard and Old Concord Road.

The Salisbury Police Department used video evidence to get descriptions of the suspects and their car.

Rowan County sheriff’s deputies made the arrests after a chase.

The suspects are:

Sidney Wayne Williams, 40: Charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and strong-armed robbery.

DIovany Philistin, 53: Charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and accessory after the fact.

Tina Miller, 36: Charged with drug-related offenses.

“These arrests underscore the outstanding teamwork and dedication of our officers and partnering agencies,” said Salisbury Police Chief PJ Smith. “Our patrol officers acted swiftly to secure evidence and alert neighboring jurisdictions, which directly led to the capture of these suspects.”

