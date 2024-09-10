Local

Arrests made in illegal gambling operation

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Police in Long View made several arrests Tuesday afternoon that they believe are connected to an illegal gambling operation in town.

Charges filed, evidence seized in Matthews illegal gambling investigation

Long View police, sheriff deputies from Catawba and Burke counties, and ALE agents executed a search warrant at Long View Internet on Highway 70.

Investigators were at the business for nearly six hours and seized more than 100 video gaming hard drives.

Two people were charged with gambling, operating slot machines, and violating the state’s electronic sweepstakes law.

VIDEO: Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read