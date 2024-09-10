Arrests made in illegal gambling operation

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Police in Long View made several arrests Tuesday afternoon that they believe are connected to an illegal gambling operation in town.

Long View police, sheriff deputies from Catawba and Burke counties, and ALE agents executed a search warrant at Long View Internet on Highway 70.

Investigators were at the business for nearly six hours and seized more than 100 video gaming hard drives.

Two people were charged with gambling, operating slot machines, and violating the state’s electronic sweepstakes law.

VIDEO: Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

©2024 Cox Media Group