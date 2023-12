ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — District leaders in Ashe County have announced that all schools will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials said the closure is due to snow-covered roads.

A windchill forecasted to be near zero was also a contributing factor.

School officials said Tuesday could however be an optional teacher workday for staff members.

VIDEO: School cancels rest of semester due to illnesses, as flu season ramps up

School cancels rest of semester due to illnesses, as flu season ramps up





©2023 Cox Media Group