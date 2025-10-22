Ashe County teacher dies in crash on her way to school

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher in Ashe County died in a car crash while she was on her way to school Wednesday morning.

Ashe County Public Schools wrote on social media that Kelly Holleman was killed in the crash. She was listed as a teacher at Ashe County Middle School.

The school district said Holleman has family members who are a part of the school community. The district is making its crisis intervention team available to support students and staff.

Details about the crash weren’t immediately available, and it’s not clear where it happened. We’re reaching out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

