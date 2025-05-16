Asheville getting another $225M for Helene recovery

Asheville is set to get another $225 million in recovery funds for Hurricane Helene after the federal government approved the city’s revised action plan.

The revised plan says about $125 million of the new plan will go toward infrastructure, $52 million is for economic revitalization, and $31 million is going to housing.

Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina and caused billions of dollars in damage last fall. Since then, the city of Asheville and surrounding communities have relied on federal and state assistance to rebuild.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will review Asheville’s “financial, procurement, and grant management practices” before being certified, according to our partners at WLOS.

You can see the approved plan by clicking this link.

