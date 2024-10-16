Local

Asheville-area schools need bottled water so students can return to class

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Asheville City School District officials are asking for bottled water donations so students will have enough to drink when they return to class.

The district plans to re-open in a couple of weeks, a month after Helene brought destruction to the area.

The district said it only has enough bottled water to open for four hours a day.

The district said you can:

  • Drop off bottled water at Asheville High School or
  • Order bottled water to be shipped directly to Asheville High School, 419 McDowell St., Asheville, NC 28803

