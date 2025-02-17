Western NC seniors build homes for Helene victims

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina high school students are using their carpentry skills to build tiny homes for Helene survivors.
Mountain Heritage High School in Burnsville has a carpentry class where students are busy building a home for a family who lost everything.
The project is part of a new partnership with the Rebuilding Hollers Foundation.
Their teacher said they embraced the opportunity to give back.
“It makes me feel very proud knowing that I am able to help and change someone’s life that is in need through not only school but building and just helping out those that can’t really help themselves,” Croix Silver, a senior at Mountain Heritage High School, said.
The high school hopes to continue to build two to four tiny homes a year.
