Suspect uses Snapchat to track down victim on Blue Ridge Parkway

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man is accused of using Snapchat’s location-sharing feature to try to kidnap a woman and another person on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to an indictment filed in federal court.

Evan William Blankenship, of Whittier, North Carolina, drove to the Water Rock Knob Overlook on Sept. 28 and pointed a pistol at the two who were in a parked vehicle.

He tried to pull the woman out of the car by her hair.

Blankenship then threatened both before hitting the woman in the face, which caused her to temporarily lose her hearing.

He also fired the gun into the air.

The second victim convinced Blakenship to let them go.

The woman said she knew the assailant through Snapchat and he used the app’s Snap Map feature to find her on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Channel 9 spoke with some people who often use the popular social app.

Jim Kalogeros said he shares his Snapchat location with friends.

“Obviously being long-distance, we rely a lot on social media and texting and Snapchat just to make sure we are talking all the time,” Kalogeros said.

However, Kalogeros said he will now think twice about his app’s location tracking.

“I may actually change my settings. It’s stuff you don’t really think about,” he said.

Alyssa Carfagno said she keeps her location private after a close call.

“I had somebody show up to a bar and then one day, and then multiple times, and other places, just hopping around and magically being at the same place as me,” Carfagno said.

Melanie Hempe promotes social media safety through her nonprofit Screenstrong.

“It always starts with someone who they think is like them, or a friend,” Hempe told Channel 9. “That never starts with someone who has a big sign across their chest that says ‘I’m a predator. I’m out to get you.’”

She suggests teens only share their smartphone location with relatives.

Hempe also encourages families to talk about safety and consider limiting their social media usage.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Fall colors at Grandfather Mountain Oct. 2, 2023: Hints of fall color are appearing in the North Carolina High Country, especially at higher elevations, as seen here in this photo of Grandfather Mountain taken from the Blue Ridge Parkway. The area has experienced many sunny days and cool nights the last few weeks, prompting the seasonal transition. While some pockets of color and certain trees are very vibrant at the moment, the overall landscape is still mostly green. The weather forecast for the week looks pleasant for those wanting to get the first glimpses of fall. (Skip Sickler /Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Blankenship was arrested on Oct. 11.

He was charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Blankenship was indicted Wednesday in a federal courtroom in Charlotte. He is in federal custody.

“While we can’t comment on active cases, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our community,” Snapchat commented.

Snap Map is off by default, a spokesperson pointed out. Users must opt-in to the feature.

VIDEO: Driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, killing man on Blue Ridge Parkway

Driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, killing man on Blue Ridge Parkway

©2023 Cox Media Group