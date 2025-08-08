Atlanta developer gears up project at University site owned by Centene

CHARLOTTE — Flournoy Development Group is moving toward the start of a planned project in Charlotte’s University Research Park.

The Atlanta developer recently filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte for the first phase of its mixed-use project on 52 acres at 2200 One Electrolux Way and 10200 Claude Freeman Drive. Flournoy has also filed building permits with Mecklenburg County.

The project will be developed in two phases. The first, called Declan University Research Park, will have 317 multifamily units across seven buildings and about 3,000 square feet of commercial space. A construction timeline was not immediately available.

A second phase will include up to 240 apartments and 20 townhomes across six buildings and about 4,500 square feet of commercial space.

Charlotte City Council in April approved Flournoy’s petition to rezone the site from office institutional, conditional (O-1, CD) and single-family residential (RE-3, O) to community activity center district exception (CAC-1 EX).

Flournoy representatives were unavailable to comment for this story. Jay Schaeffer, Flournoy vice president, previously told the Charlotte Business Journal that the firm will eventually seek to acquire the property from current owner Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC).

Read more here.

WATCH: New safety steps proposed for Fort Mill school near solar panel plant

New safety steps proposed for Fort Mill school near solar panel plant

©2025 Cox Media Group