ATM stolen from sandwich shop of slain business owner Scott Brooks

CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House closed on Monday due to its ATM being stolen, the business announced on Instagram.

The robbery occurred recently, but the exact date was not given. The business said it is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

This incident comes nearly four years after the shop’s owner, Scott Brooks, was robbed and fatally shot while opening for the day.

Two men were eventually charged in connection with this case. However, the Brooks family was told not to expect a trial for three to five years due to backlogs in the court system.

Scott’s twin brother, David Brooks, continues to run the business in his honor.

Early this year, David Brooks announced he was considering selling the nearly 1-acre parcel the longtime restaurant sits on, but it appears there are no immediate plans for the NoDa staple.

Brooks’ Sandwich House is a cash-only business.

