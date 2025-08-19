Atrium Health Cabarrus gets approval for 76 new beds

CONCORD, N.C. — State health regulators have conditionally approved plans for Atrium Health and Novant Health to add a total of 126 acute-care hospital beds in Cabarrus County, The Independent Tribune reported.

The North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation announced its decision on Thursday, approving Novant Health’s proposal for a new 50-bed hospital in Concord and Atrium Health’s plan to expand its existing Cabarrus hospital by 76 beds. This decision follows the 2025 State Medical Facilities Plan, which identified a need for additional hospital beds in the area by 2027.

David Meyer, president of Durham-based Keystone Planning Group, noted that the division’s decision to split the bed allocation is uncommon but not unprecedented, citing the large bed need determination as a factor.

Novant Health’s new hospital, a $336.4 million project, will be located at 2401 Trinity Church Road in Concord. It is expected to feature 12 observation beds, 16 emergency department bays, and four surgical procedure rooms. Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2027, with an opening date set for Jan. 1, 2030.

Dr. Sid Fletcher, president of Novant’s Charlotte region, emphasized the importance of the new hospital in providing expanded access to care for residents of Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly counties.

He highlighted the reduction in travel time for patients who previously commuted long distances to other Novant facilities.

Atrium Health’s expansion involves a $208.5 million investment to add 76 beds to its existing hospital at 920 Church St. N. in Concord.

The project includes the construction of a new five-story patient tower and the relocation of the helipad.

Construction is expected to start in January 2029, with completion by May 1, 2031.The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which governs Atrium Health, plans to fund the expansion through accumulated cash reserves, with financing options available if needed. Atrium Health stated that the expansion will not affect other ongoing or planned capital projects.

Both Atrium Health and Novant Health have until Aug. 25 to appeal the conditional approvals. The expansion and new hospital are expected to significantly improve healthcare access in the rapidly growing Cabarrus County area.

