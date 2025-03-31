Atrium Health earns national recognition for excellence in patient care

CHARLOTTE — Two Atrium Health ambulatory surgical centers, the Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery and the Atrium Health Endoscopy Center Kenilworth, have been named among U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list for 2025.

The Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery, located in Charlotte, was formed through a joint venture with Atrium Health and Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates in 2007.

It serves as a key location for SpineFirst, a partnership designed to integrate the expertise of these two renowned organizations.

The Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery has achieved national recognition as the only ambulatory surgical center in Charlotte, ranked for orthopedics and spine.

It holds the prestigious position of being ranked No. 1 in orthopedics and spine in North Carolina.

Physicians and surgeons at SpineFirst perform a range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures at the Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery, leveraging advanced technology to deliver optimal patient results.

