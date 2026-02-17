Atrium Health signs on as major sponsor of Truist Championship

CHARLOTTE — The 2025 PGA Championship marked the third time in eight years that Quail Hollow and Charlotte had hosted either a major championship or a high-profile event. Now the Truist Championship is arriving as an upgraded version of the city’s annual PGA Tour event.

Atrium Health has been added as a major sponsor of the Truist Championship in a multi-year agreement, the company and the tournament disclosed this morning.

Atrium Health is part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health, a national nonprofit health-care organization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

