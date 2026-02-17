Local

Atrium Health signs on as major sponsor of Truist Championship

PGA Championship The 2025 PGA Championship marked the third time in eight years that Quail Hollow and Charlotte hosted either a major championship or a high-profile event. Next up is the Truist Championship, an annual PGA Tour stop that will be played May 4-10, 2026. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The 2025 PGA Championship marked the third time in eight years that Quail Hollow and Charlotte had hosted either a major championship or a high-profile event. Now the Truist Championship is arriving as an upgraded version of the city’s annual PGA Tour event.

Atrium Health has been added as a major sponsor of the Truist Championship in a multi-year agreement, the company and the tournament disclosed this morning.

Atrium Health is part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health, a national nonprofit health-care organization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

