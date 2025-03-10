Atrium, Novant hoping to expand services in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The two largest hospitals in Charlotte are hoping to expand services in Cabarrus County.

The state medical facilities plan says the area needs 126 more hospital beds by 2027.

According to the Charlotte Observer, both Atrium and Novant filed proposals.

Atrium wants to add a tower with 126 beds to its current hospital in Concord, while Novant wants to build a new facility with just 50 beds.

State law said if two or more hospitals are competing in an area, regulators must pick one.

