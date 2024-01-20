Attorney General discusses key issues ahead of November election

CHARLOTTE — As the gubernatorial race continues in North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein has taken the role of the frontrunner for the democratic party.

During his childhood, Stein and his family spent a few years in Charlotte where his father joined an integrated law firm with civil rights heroes, Julius Chambers and James Ferguson. Together, their firm would have trailblazing wins in the national legal battle against discrimination.

Stein says he credits growing up with a father who had a positive impact on others as a strong influence in his choice to run for public office.

“My faith teaches me that we’re each called to do our part to make a difference in this world,” Stein said, “And so it’s why I do what I do. It’s why my brother did what he did whereas my sister did what she did. My parents raised us that we are each to try to make a difference.”

