Attorney General takes action to protect children online

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has taken steps to protect children from deepfake pornography and inappropriate AI chatbot interactions.

On Aug. 25, Jackson, along with 44 other attorneys general, called on major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Meta to safeguard children from predatory AI products. This action follows a previous demand by Jackson and 37 other attorneys general for Instagram to change its location-sharing feature to enhance child safety.

Jackson’s office released a news statement detailing the collaborative effort with other attorneys general to address the growing concerns about AI technologies that could potentially harm minors.

