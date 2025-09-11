Attorney for Iryna Zarutska’s family: ‘They’re grieving in the national spotlight’

CHARLOTTE — The family of Iryna Zarutska is grieving in the national spotlight after a graphic video related to her case was released.

Her family is overwhelmed, dealing with their loss while the incident gains national attention, highlighting failures in public transportation and the criminal justice system.

“They’re grieving, and unfortunately, they’re having to do that in the national spotlight now,” said Lauren Newton, the Zarutska family attorney.

The release of the unedited, gruesome video has compounded the family’s grief, according to Newton.

The family is seeking accountability for the failures in the city’s public transportation system, which they believe contributed to the tragedy.

Iryna, who did not have a driver’s license, relied on public transportation to get to and from work.

Newton emphasized the need for increased security on public transportation, noting that the city has the budget for more security guards than are currently employed.

Irina came to the United States seeking peace and the American dream, fleeing a war-torn country.

She was taking classes to improve her English and was known for her caring nature, working with senior citizens and animals.

The Zarutska family continues to seek answers and accountability, hoping to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

GALLERY: In Memoriam: Iryna Zarutska

