Attorneys take argument over ‘marijuana smell’ to NC Supreme Court

CHARLOTTE — A new filing with the North Carolina Supreme Court argues police shouldn’t be able to search your car based on what they smell.

If the argument is successful, it could have a big impact on future cases and current inmates.

It started with a man from Durham who says he wouldn’t have pled guilty to a gun crime if officers hadn’t searched his car. His attorneys argue that since hemp is also legal in North Carolina, it’s impossible for a human to smell the difference between legal and illegal cannabis.

In a court filing on Thursday, his attorney challenged an appeals court ruling that was made in April. They argue that police officers shouldn’t be able to establish probable cause to search a car based on the smell of marijuana and a “cover scent.”

One local attorney in the Charlotte area referred to that as an “odor-plus” policy.

“For the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, they specifically have a policy that states you cannot arrest or search just for the smell of marijuana or what’s called the odor alone,” Lauren Newton told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan. “It has to be odor-plus. And this is kind of an internal policy, obviously not state law.”

Newton is the attorney who represents Christina Pierre, the woman who was punched more than a dozen times by police during her arrest in November. CMPD officers claimed to smell her and her fiancé smoking marijuana at a bus stop near a southwest Charlotte Bojangles.

Newton agrees with the Durham man’s attorney.

“Every police department is different, and unfortunately the criminal laws have not caught up with the hemp laws. So it is impossible to distinguish the smell of illegal marijuana with legal hemp products such as THC-A, which is not the same as marijuana,” Newton said.

The Durham man claims police shouldn’t be able to search a vehicle based on those smells, saying in the filing, “The issues raised here cut straight to the heart of one of the most sacred of our constitutional protections: the right to be free from unwarranted government intrusion in one’s personal life.”

After that incident, a community group recommended that CMPD stop searches based on the smell of marijuana. The department declined and continues let officers have discretion.

A ruling in this case could end up changing police search policies statewide.

