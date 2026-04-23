Audit: Colleges spent Helene mental health funds on stress balls, detoxes

CHARLOTTE — Rhino stress balls, succulent plants, foot detoxes, and birdwatching are some of the ways community colleges used money slated for mental health support after Hurricane Helene, the state auditor said.

The state provided the North Carolina Community College System with $1.25 million for expanded mental health support for students impacted by Helene.

His newly released audits say Gaston College spent more than $5,000 on 2,000 rhinoceros stress balls.

Blue Ridge Community College spent some of its money on succulent plants and stress relief toys from Amazon.

Wilkes Community College spent $1,500 on red light and salt therapy and food detox treatments. The college also spent some of the funding on a birdwatching and a fungus walk that provided “strategies for destressing while in a nature environment.”

The auditor recommends using student activity or institutional funds instead of Helene funding.

©2026 Cox Media Group