Aurora borealis could be visible in Carolinas Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE — The earth is experiencing a G4 severe geomagnetic storm Wednesday, which means energy is being emitted from the surface of the sun and absorbed by the earth’s magnetosphere.

The stronger the energy the stronger the geomagnetic impacts.

Aurora borealis, northern lights information

The G4 severe storm creates an aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, which can be seen at lower latitudes.

The aurora borealis will be possible Wednedsay night in the Carolinas, which could possibly be seen by the naked eye.

The best way to see the aurora borealis is to get away from the city’s light pollution. You can use your smartphone’s long exposure to capture the lights in the night sky.

The northern lights were visible across the Charlotte area Tuesday night.

