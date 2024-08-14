Authorities apprehend person of interest in Salisbury killing

CHARLOTTE — Authorities apprehended a person of interest Wednesday afternoon who is connected to a killing Saturday in Salisbury.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted several law enforcement vehicles pursuing a car driving erratically in northeast Charlotte. The Highway Patrol said speeds reached up to 130 mph in a 65mph zone.

It ended at University Northside apartments off Newland Hickory Grove Road when a man jumped out and was taken into custody.

The Highway Patrol charged Kevin Antonio Smith, 25, with felony speeding to elude and having a stolen car.

Police in Salisbury did not say what case this is related to in their jurisdiction. We are waiting to hear from them.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

