Parents scramble after daycare suddenly closes due to lease dispute

MINT HILL, N.C. — Parents in Mint Hill are rushing to find new childcare after learning their daycare is shutting down.

Classes were being held inside buildings owned by Blair Road United Methodist Church.

Now, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned the school is being forced out.

The church sent the school a notice to vacate the property by June 13.

Parents said they found out about this right before spring break and are now scrambling to find backup childcare options.

“I was really shocked. The big thing for me is just uncertainty. The letter spelled out what was going on, but it didn’t really say, you know, if there’s going to be summer camp or if there’s going to be a school next year.” Kristina Hoff said.

Blair Road School has leased from Blair Road United Methodist Church. Ever since the two separated in 2018.

The school offers preschool, after-school, and summer camps. The church said in an email that it made the decision to end the relationship after a thorough review of the legal agreements and leases.

In this letter to the school’s director, the church says the school violated bylaws and refused to reimburse the church for expenses.

Blair Road School told parents the church wanted to increase its rent from $3,500 to $5,000 a month.

The school now has until June 13 to vacate the property. The school said it plans to find a new space.

