Authorities searching for 17-year-old suspect in Pageland shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old suspect in a Pageland shooting.

Authorities said they are searching for Jeremiah J. Lockhart, who is wanted for the shooting death of another 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred on Saturday near CW Baker Circle. Officials said the incident involved multiple people.

The juvenile victim was found near North Pearl Street with gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Lockhart is wanted for murder, officials said. He will be tried as an adult under SC law.

“This is a tragic case involving the loss of a young life,” said Sheriff Cambo Streater. “We are committed to bringing the individual responsible to justice and ask the public to assist us by sharing any information they may have.”

Authorities are looking for Lockhart and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or (843)623-6838.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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