Authorities still looking for two adults, child who went missing during Helene

Yancey County rivers caused deaths and destroyed homes and roads all over the county. (WLOS Staff)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — More than a year after Hurricane Helene, authorities in Yancey County are still looking for two adults and a child who went missing during the storm.

Family members told our station in Asheville 13-year-old Yevheni and his grandmother Tatiana came here from Ukraine.

They boy’s parents died in the storm.

Lenny Lewandowski is also missing.

Authorities are planning a new search for the victims, on the Toe River later this month.

