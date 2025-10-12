Authorities still looking for two adults, child who went missing during Helene

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — More than a year after Hurricane Helene, authorities in Yancey County are still looking for two adults and a child who went missing during the storm.

Family members told our station in Asheville 13-year-old Yevheni and his grandmother Tatiana came here from Ukraine.

They boy’s parents died in the storm.

Lenny Lewandowski is also missing.

Authorities are planning a new search for the victims, on the Toe River later this month.

