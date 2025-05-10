Fortune 500 company to open $380M plant here

SHELBY, N.C. — PPG Industries Inc. is making a massive investment in the Charlotte region.

The paints, coatings and specialty materials company is investing $380 million into a new manufacturing facility in Shelby. The Fortune 500 company plans to create 110 jobs at the operation. PPG will acquire and expand an industrial building owned by Cleveland County at 2215 Randolph Road in Shelby.

The new facility will make coatings and sealants for PPG’s aerospace business.

