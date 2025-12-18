Avoid common scams this holiday season

CHARLOTTE — Scammers don’t take time off for the holidays. In fact, this time of year is prime season for fraud, especially as people shop, gift, and travel more than usual.

Many families hope to surprise loved ones with a new pet, but fraudulent breeders often advertise adorable animals that don’t actually exist. In one recent case, a buyer encountered unexpected fees just before pickup, and when they refused to pay, the seller disappeared along with the deposit. According to Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau, sudden requests for additional charges—like fees for heated crates or transportation—are a major red flag. It’s always important to research breeders thoroughly and read reviews before sending any money.

Gift card scams are also widespread during the holiday season. Thieves sometimes steal card numbers before the cards are even sold and drain the balance immediately after activation. Consumers are encouraged to buy cards directly from retailers, keep receipts, and treat received gift cards like cash by using them as soon as possible.

Holiday shoppers should also be cautious when browsing social media. Ads for trendy products and unbelievable deals tend to spike this time of year, but not all of them are legitimate. McGovern said many complaints come in after the holidays from people who never received their items, received the wrong items, or were charged more than expected. Doing a quick search for reviews and checking the retailer’s name alongside the words “scam” or “fraud” can help shoppers avoid disappointment.

Another seasonal trap is the resurgence of social media gift exchanges, such as the so-called “Secret Sister.” These schemes often ask participants to send a small gift to someone online with the promise of receiving many in return. Despite their cheerful tone, they are essentially pyramid schemes that can leave people empty-handed and expose their personal information.

Staying alert, taking a moment to research unfamiliar sellers or offers, and approaching deals that seem too good to be true with caution can help keep the holidays joyful and scam-free.

VIDEO: Thrifting and gifting advice from Consumer Reports

Thrifting and gifting advice from Consumer Reports

©2025 Cox Media Group