Award-winning brewery shuttered after 20 years

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — After more than 20 years in business, an award-winning craft brewery in eastern North Carolina has shuttered and filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, located in the Pitt County community of Farmville, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Eastern District of North Carolina on April 29, following a 26% decline in revenue from 2023 to 2024.

It’s at least the fourth craft brewery in North Carolina to file for bankruptcy and the second to announce its closure in recent weeks. Brewers have been warning that rising costs are leading to shrinking margins. And tariffs on items such as aluminum have only made the situation more difficult.

