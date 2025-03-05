MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — State lawmakers may enhance background checks in response to a controversy in Mecklenburg County.

Gaston County Representative Donnie Loftis’ bill would require cities and counties to conduct criminal history background checks for any position that works with children.

Representative Loftis said the bill comes after Mecklenburg County hired a man previously convicted of felony drug charges for a position with DSS.

