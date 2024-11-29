Balloon release held for parking enforcement worker killed at apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Family members gathered to remember a man who was shot and killed earlier this month.

A balloon release for 29-year-old Anthony Zellars was held in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

Zellars was fatally shot in the parking lot of Townes Apartments along Arrowhead Road on November 20.

He was working for a parking enforcement company when he was killed.

His body was found next to a car with a boot on its tire.

An arrest has yet to be made in this case.

VIDEO: Parking enforcement worker gunned down at apartment complex

Parking enforcement worker gunned down at apartment complex

©2024 Cox Media Group