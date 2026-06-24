Bank of America expects three rate hikes, reversing outlook

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. economists are now calling for three interest rate hikes before year’s end, a sharp reversal from a forecast just six months ago that anticipated rate cuts through mid-2026.

The Charlotte-based bank’s Global Research team issued a “change of call” report June 22 projecting 75 basis points in hikes beginning in September. The forecast follows the Federal Reserve’s June meeting under newly installed Chair Kevin Warsh, which held rates steady but stripped the policy statement of any language signaling future cuts.

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