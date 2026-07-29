Bank of America Stadium set to host MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE — The MLS All-Star Game is on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Ahead of the game, league leaders and former players hosted a special clinic at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

More than 400 kids packed the pitch in Matthews as part of MLS All-Star Community Day.

MLS leaders said it gave young players new opportunities and made them part of the excitement surrounding All-Star Week.

“It’s about the kids, their love for the game, seeing the look on their face when they get the opportunities and they learn about the new things that are coming their way,” said Jan Mirman, the vice president of Community Engagement at MLS.

“For me, I feel very proud of the place I live in, excited, and I hope the team wins,” said Frank Mungugia, a youth soccer player.

Students also learned about leadership, confidence, and setting goals for their futures.

The All-Star game is at 8 p.m. Channel 9 will have complete coverage of the event starting on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

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