Hundreds join MLS All-Stars at Charlotte youth soccer clinics

CHARLOTTE — MLS All-Stars teamed up with Charlotte FC to help local kids get in on the excitement ahead of Wednesday’s game.

More than 400 young people packed the pitch at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex Tuesday to learn from some of the game’s best. The clinics are part of MLS All-Star Community Day.

“Today it’s about having fun, meeting friends and learning more about soccer,” Frank Mungugia, a participant, told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

For 12-year-old Mungugia, it’s a chance to play the sport he loves while picking up new skills.

“Soccer is for everyone,” Tiara Brown, director of community engagement with Charlotte FC, said. “You just need a ball, space to play and some people.”

The event connected local players with coaches and former MLS stars like Cobi Jones.

“It connects the past with the present and the future,” Jones said. “Just being out here with all the kids and then, hopefully, inspiring the next generation to just be involved in sports.”

The lessons learned Tuesday stretched beyond the field. Students learned about leadership, confidence and setting goals for their futures.

“To accomplish big things, you need big discipline, big responsibility, and always keep going no matter what,” Mungugia said.

MLS leaders say days like these give young players new opportunities, while making them part of the excitement surrounding All-Star Week.

“It’s about the kids, their love for the game, seeing the look on their face when they get the opportunities and they learn about the new things that are coming their way,” Jan Mirman, vice president of community engagement with MLS, said.

Tuesday’s youth clinics were just one of several events happening across Charlotte during MLS All-Star Week, all with the goal of making a long-lasting community impact.

The All-Star Skills Challenge will be held at Truist Field at 7 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium.

Tune in to Channel 9 for complete coverage of both events.

©2026 Cox Media Group