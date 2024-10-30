Bank closes branch in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has closed one of its branches in Charlotte.

That branch is at 7421 Carmel Executive Park, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It closed on Oct. 18, a bank spokesperson told CBJ. PNC consolidated the branch with a location at 14925 Ballantyne Village Way in Charlotte, less than 4 miles away.

“This decision was based on our ongoing review of client transaction patterns to ensure our branch network most effectively meets the evolving needs of our local markets and communities,” the spokesperson said.

