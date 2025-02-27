Bank hit with class-action lawsuit over data breach

CHARLOTTE — A data breach has left 4.2 million Ally Financial customers exposed to identity theft, a new class-action lawsuit filed earlier this month claims.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Ally Financial, its subsidiary Ally Bank and debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions.

Robert Hamilton filed the lawsuit individually and on behalf of all affected consumers, alleging that the defendants failed to properly secure and safeguard customers’ personally identifiable information, including names, social security numbers, dates of birth and account details.

It states that the breach, which occurred between Feb. 14-26, 2024, was disclosed by FBCS on April 26 through a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: Local voters gather to protest lawsuit to toss out votes in NC Supreme Court race

Local voters gather to protest lawsuit to toss out votes in NC Supreme Court race

©2025 Cox Media Group