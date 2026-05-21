How to cut energy costs as temperatures rise

CHARLOTTE — With temperatures climbing this week, many families are bracing for higher electricity bills, especially after the spike many saw from back‑to‑back winter storms.

Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke looked at simple ways to cut energy use and avoid another big hit.

One of the biggest culprits: “energy vampires,” also known as phantom loads, electronics that continue to draw power even when they’re turned off or in sleep mode.

That includes anything with a standby light or digital clock, such as TVs, computers, cable boxes, game consoles, microwaves, ovens, printers, and coffee makers.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, these devices account for 5% to 10% of residential energy use.

Unplugging devices when they’re not in use can help, but that’s not always practical.

Stoogenke suggests plugging several items into a power strip and switching it off when you don’t need them.

Some electronics also offer sleep settings that reduce energy use, and choosing Energy Star‑certified products can make a difference over time.

You may only save around $100 a year, Stoogenke said, but that’s still money back in your pocket.

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