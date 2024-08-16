Battery maker to build 1,000-job factory in North Carolina

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — An eastern North Carolina megasite has landed a 10-figure investment from a battery maker that pledges to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the region.

Santa Clara, California-based Natron Energy is planning to invest $1.4 billion to build a battery manufacturing plant at the Kingsboro Megasite in Edgecombe County, according to a meeting this week of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee.

With the investment, Natron Energy pledges to create 1,062 jobs with an average annual salary of $64,071.

The committee voted to approve a performance-based JDIG economic incentive of $21.7 million. Tennessee and South Carolina were also finalists for the company’s investment.

