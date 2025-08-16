BBQ joint has changes in store for new location

CHARLOTTE — Expect a new look and revamped menu when the Improper Pig makes its Plaza Midwood debut.

The restaurant at 1600 Central Ave. is targeting a mid- to late-October opening.

That location will become a flagship for the brand, benefiting from its prime location facing Central Avenue. There’s outdoor space for music and events that will help raise its profile, says Will Bigham, founder of Stomp, Chomp & Roll.

Bigham is working with fellow restaurateur Darius Amidi on the Improper Pig location in Plaza Midwood. A subsidiary of Stomp, Chomp & Roll owns the restaurant’s roughly 0.31-acre parcel.

That site was previously home to a sister concept, The Pizza Peel & Taproom, which closed in May 2024 after a decade.

