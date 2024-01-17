Before the big screen, ‘Mean Girls’ star Reneé Rapp went to a Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE — Reneé Rapp is a name you may have heard before.

Rapp has catapulted into the spotlight, landing roles on the big screen and on Broadway. Most recently, she starred in “Mean Girls,” a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical and the 2004 Tina Fey movie.

But before she garnered national attention, Rapp was a hometown star right here in our area. She attended Northwest High School of the Arts in Charlotte before making a splash on the big screen.

“She was here for her junior year and senior year,” said teacher Matt Hinson. “I got to work with her as her teacher and her musical director for two years, and instantly, the first thing we noticed was that voice.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9's Elsa Gillis visited the high school where she got her start.

