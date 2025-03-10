Belmont Abbey students to serve probation for assault

BELMONT, N.C. — Two Belmont Abbey College students will serve probation for assault.

In October, men’s basketball team members attended a Halloween party on campus.

Officers later charged nine players with assaulting a female at that party.

Charges against five players were later dropped.

Another was acquitted at trial.

Two students were convicted of assault and battery.

Their prison sentences were suspended instead of 12 to 18 months on probation.

One of them also has to pay a thousand dollars to the victim.

VIDEO: Belmont Abbey College students convicted for Halloween assault