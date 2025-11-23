Belmont Police respond to bomb threat at restaurant owned by Jonas family

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department responded to a bomb threat at a restaurant owned by the Jonas family on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded after Nellie’s Restaurant on North Main Street received a call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, saying that there was a bomb inside the building.

The building was evacuated, police said. Officers closed off the area and searched the restaurant with the help of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit.

Police reported that they found no suspicious packages or devices. The scene was cleared later that same afternoon, and the restaurant reopened.

Investigators said they are working to identify the caller who made the bomb threat. Anyone with information has been asked to call (704) 825-3782.

Nellie’s Restaurant is a southern cooking restaurant owned by the Jonas family and inspired by the Jonas Brothers’ great-grandmother.

