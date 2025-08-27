‘Beloved by Many’: Duke students back bus driver at risk of deportation

DURHAM, N.C. — Temporary protection for people from Honduras to stay in America is about to expire.

Now, many of them could potentially be deported, according to reports from WTVD.

In Durham, Duke University students rallied behind bus driver Luis Alonso Juarez, who has been in the United States since the 90s.

Hundreds of those students signed a petition in support of Juarez, who said that he is worried about what will happen when the protections run out.

“Without people like Luis, I would not feel how I do at Duke; I would not feel like a Duke student; I would feel like someone who is on Duke’s campus,” one student said.

WTVD reached out to Duke University regarding Juarez’s situation.

A spokesperson responded, saying, “Mr. Juarez is beloved by many at Duke. Since we learned of the change to his immigration situation, Duke has provided him with significant support and resources. At this stage, the university has done all it can under the law.”

